LARAMIE – The Wyoming University of Wyoming Cowboys announced television coverage for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season on Tuesday. The announcement came in connection with the Mountain West Conference and its network television partners Fox and CBS announcing the 2020-21 conference television package.
Wyoming will play eight games during the conference season on television with four games televised both at home and on the road.
The first contests on the television this season will be a pair of games against Boise State in the Arena-Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 11, and Wednesday, Jan. 13. Both those contests will be on CBS Sports Network. A home contest on Sunday, Jan 24, against Nevada can also be seen on CBS Sports Network.
The Pokes will play a pair of television contests at San Diego State later in January. The contest on Thursday, Jan. 28, will be on FS1. The contest on Saturday, Jan. 30, will be on CBS Sports Network.
The Pokes second game of the Boarder War on Saturday, Feb. 6, will be available on CBS Sports Network.
Wyoming will face off in a contest at Utah State on Friday, Feb. 12, in a contest on FS1. That game was moved back one day. Wyoming will play at New Mexico the following Friday, Feb. 19, in a contest on CBS Sports Network.
Game times for these contests along with others will be released at a later date alongside other television or streaming selections. All other contests can be seen on the MW Network.