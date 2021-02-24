LARAMIE – Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Colorado State University Pueblo women’s basketball program, Wednesday’s game with the ThunderWolves has been canceled.
Regarding refunds for fans, the Wyoming Ticket Office will automatically process a refund to your credit/debit card. Refunds expect to be completed by the end of this week. Fans will receive an email confirmation when their refund occurs, and it typically takes up to five business days for funds to show back up on a bank account.
"Thank you for your understanding and patience," a press release said.