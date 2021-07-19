Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and hot temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...283...285. In North Central WY Fire Zones...275...276...281...282...287. In Southwest WY Fire Zone....279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * THUNDERSTORMS: Any lightning activity could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and little rain has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations. * TEMPERATURES: Highs Tuesday in the 90s, except for in the 80s across Zone 279. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.