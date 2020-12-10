JACKSON -- The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race announced updates to its current race plan related to COVID-19, including the cancelation of its traditional start.
The race is currently scheduled to run with primary emphasis on safely executing the actual competition, according to a press release. The pre-race veterinary exams and drivers meeting will take place on Jan. 29 in Jackson. However, the ceremonial start and opening festivities in downtown Jackson wont take place.
2021 will be the 26th-consecutive running of the Stage Stop Race. The field is currently filled with 25 teams from across North America, including defending two-time champion Anny Malo from Quebec, Ontario, Canada.
Daily race coverage including video segments, race commentary, and musher interviews, will be provided in conjunction with Angelos Media and posted at www.wyomingstagestop.org each evening.
RACE SCHEDULE
The daily race schedule is as follows:
Jan. 30: Stage One – Alpine
Jan. 31: Stage Two – Pinedale
Feb. 1: Stage Three – Kemmerer
Feb. 2: Stage Four – Big Piney/Marbleton
Feb. 3: Stage Five – Lander
Feb. 4: Travel Day
Feb. 5: Stage Six – Driggs, Idaho
Feb. 6: Stage Seven – Teton County