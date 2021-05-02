Body of a COVID-19 victim lies covered in white cloth next to a burning pyre of another victim at a cremation ground in Prayagraj, India, on Saturday, May 1, 2021. India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.