Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.