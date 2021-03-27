GREEN RIVER — Flaming Gorge Days will have to wait another year to make its return. The annual summer event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to come back in 2021. However, the continuing effects of the pandemic have put off the event again.
The Flaming Gorge Days Committee and Green River Development Fund announced the decision in the following press release:
"The Flaming Gorge Days Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone Flaming Gorge Days 2021 until 2022 due to the on-going nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors who come together to make this iconic event happen.
We have been carefully monitoring updates from the CDC and the State of Wyoming, as well as those from our local officials. While there has been some easing of health orders, Sweetwater County remains in the “red zone” for rates of transmission and positive cases. Our decision to postpone the festival is based on our desire to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep all participants safe. As a result, it would be irresponsible to hold an event where all appropriate safety measures could not be implemented, and would be incompatible with the state health orders and the CDC guidance regarding gatherings.
Please mark your calendars for June 23rd, 24th and 25th, 2022 and be ready to celebrate the 65th Flaming Gorge Days Festival with us!"
For questions or comments, or to volunteer for this event, contact Dawn Coursey at dmashtrujillo@gmail.com or by calling 307-870-6987, or contact Jennie Melvin at flaminggorgedays@gmail.com or by calling 307-871-8180.