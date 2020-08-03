A Fremont County woman has become the 27th Wyoming resident to die from coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Monday.
The department said the older woman had underlying health conditions that put her at risk of complications from the illness. It added she had been hospitalized for treatment of the illness prior to her death.
The death is the 11th reported in Fremont County as related to the coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The news came as Department of Health figures showed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the state as of Monday stood at 609, a decline of two from Sunday.
The drop is due to an increase of 41 in the number of patients to have recovered from laboratory-confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since mid-March.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases in the state as of Monday, 127; Fremont County had 111; Teton County had 58; Carbon had 54; Uinta had 45; Park had 38; Albany had 34; Sheridan and Sweetwater had 25; Lincoln and Natrona had 23; Campbell had 18; Goshen and Sublette had eight; Big Horn and Washakie had four; Converse had two, and Hot Springs and Weston had one.
Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
According to Department of Health figures, 504 active cases were reported in people with confirmed cases of the illness, while 105 were seen in patients with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Also on Monday, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since mid-March increased by 31 to total 2,364, while the number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began grew by nine to total 484.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The increase in recoveries means of the 2,848 people diagnosed with either laboratory-confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since mid-March, 2,214 have recovered.
The recoveries include 1,835 among people with confirmed cases and 379 among those with probable cases.