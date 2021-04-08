Croatia's Mate Pavic, right, and Brazil's Bruno Soares play a shot in the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. The 2021 French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row, as organizers said Thursday April 8, the Grand Slam tournament will be delayed by one week because of surging virus cases in France.