CHEYENNE -- A program to assist families with child care expenses during the pandemic has ended due to a lack of additional funding.
The Department of Family Services allocated Wyoming Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to provide relief to families who experienced an increase in child care expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On October 1, 2020, DFS opened the program in an effort to distribute CARES dollars to Wyoming families who had their child care resources impacted by COVID-19.
As of now, all available funds have been expended and the program is closed.