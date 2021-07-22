GREEN RIVER – Masks will be optional for students in Sweetwater County School District No. 2, according to an update from the district.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 2 would like to first, thank all of its students, parents, and employees for adhering to the numerous protocols in place last school year. With student and staff safety at the forefront of every decision, schools in Wyoming were fortunate to be able to complete an entire school year, while still providing students with face-to-face instruction. As we look forward to the upcoming school year, we want our students, parents, and staff to know that safety and wellness will remain our top priority,” a press release said.
Sweetwater No. 2 said with the recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the reopening of schools, it is revising its Smart Start Plan in preparation for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The preliminary plan will be presented to the school board for approval at the August board meeting.
“The revised Smart Start Plan will include many of the same safety protocols followed this past school year, including handwashing, social distancing when possible, thorough cleaning of facilities, and remaining home when there are signs of any infectious illness; however, one significant change to the safety protocols will include the removal of the mandated face covering requirements. The option to utilize masks or other face coverings will be left to the discretion of families and employees. We will ensure the decisions on face coverings made by families and employees are respected,” the release said.
The CDC encourages those who can be vaccinated to do so, but the district said “this is a decision left again, solely to families and employees.”
The school district said it will continue efforts to monitor the community and school transmission of COVID-related illnesses throughout the school year, and work to ensure that all district stakeholders are safe while promoting protocols that aim to limit potential exposure. It will also continue to re-evaluate the pandemic and adjust the Smart Start Plan as much as reasonably possible for our students and employees.
For more information or questions about the Smart Start Plan, contact Central Office at 307-872-5500.