Cindy Pollock does maintenance on the construction flags in her front yard in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Pollock began planting the tiny flags across her yard — one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans killed by COVID-19 — the toll was mostly a number. Until two women she had never met rang her doorbell in tears, seeking a place to mourn the husband and father they had just lost.