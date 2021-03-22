SWEETWATER COUNTY — Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is going down throughout Sweetwater County, so those who want the vaccine should get it now while it’s still readily available, according to local health officials.
“If you’re thinking of (getting the vaccine), now is the time to call or go online and sign up,” Sweetwater County Health Officer Jean Stachon said during Monday’s bimonthly update on COVID-19 for local health officials and community leaders.
Sweetwater County has done well so far at giving out all received doses of the vaccine, which has always been the goal — to give out the vaccine as soon as we get it, according to Dr. Stachon. As of Monday, Public Health had given out almost 9,000 total doses, and Castle Rock Medical Center had given out around 3,700 total doses.
However, both Dr. Connie Fauntleroy at Castle Rock and Public Health Director Kim Lionberger reported that they are seeing a decrease in the number of people wanting to receive the vaccine. Lionberger noted that Public Health, as of Monday, still had about 1,300 appointments available for vaccinations.
With the decrease in demand, both Public Health and Castle Rock anticipate transitioning away from the large vaccination clinics they have been running. Both facilities will still finish out the second doses for individuals who have only received their first dose. After that, the mass clinics where hundreds are vaccinated in a day will most likely end.
Dr. Fauntleroy predicted that Castle Rock will move away from giving out first dose vaccinations this week, and in the future will try to get to the point where vaccines can be given out on an individual basis as they are requested.
Kim Lionberger predicted that Public Health will end the large clinics at the Sweetwater Events Complex and move to giving out vaccines on a smaller scale from their office, unless something changes and the demand increases enough to justify a large clinic again.
Dr. Stachon pointed out that the amount of vaccine the county receives depends on the ability to distribute that amount. With the decline in demand, she predicts that Sweetwater County will be sent fewer doses in the future.
“We can’t justify them sending us more if they’re just going to sit in a freezer,” Dr. Stachon noted.
She said that she doesn’t want us to have vaccine doses that aren’t being given out when they could be going to someone else who wants them, but she also wants to be sure that everyone in our county who wants the vaccine is able to get it.
Anyone who wants to receive the vaccine should get it right away, Dr. Stachon said, stressing that she hopes the community understands that the vaccine is available to all adults now. Appointments are available for anyone ages 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines.
Sweetwater County is one of the counties in Wyoming to open vaccine availability to all adults, and Kim Lionberger reported that there are estimates that all of Wyoming will be open to anyone who wants the vaccine by April 12.
Dr. Stachon said she thinks that the health officers of Wyoming feel it is their duty to make vaccines available to all those who want them, especially with the recent relaxation of health orders.
Even if Sweetwater County receives fewer doses of the vaccine because of the drop in demand, the vaccine will still be available in the future. Many local pharmacies are now able to distribute the vaccine, including both Smith’s in Rock Springs and Green River, Lionberger noted. Public Health and Castle Rock will also continue to distribute the vaccine in the future, just on a more limited basis.
COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, Dr. Stachon said, pointing out that there was still a patient hospitalized with COVID at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Monday. She said our numbers are getting better, but vaccinations and immunity will help to keep numbers down and protect the vulnerable in our community.