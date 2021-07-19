ROCK SPRINGS – While coronavirus cases have slowly declined in Sweetwater County, health leaders said the trend could easily be reversed due to the community’s low vaccination rate and more infectious variations of COVID-19 appearing in Wyoming. They stressed it is a preventable disease that still hasn’t gone away as Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is seeing an increased number of cases in younger individuals and other counties in Wyoming are seeing cases spike.
During the monthly update on the coronavirus, representatives from the Sweetwater County Health Department, Community Nursing, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and others talked about recent figures, the latest revisions to safety guidelines and how vaccination participation could influence what happens next.
“It has not gone away,” said Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer.
There have been three COVID-related fatalities in the last three weeks, according to Stachon, ranging in age from mid-40s to 80s. She said those cases haven’t been added to the state figures yet.
She said they are beginning to see an “epidemic of the unvaccinated” as most people who are becoming infected or hospitalized have not had any of the free vaccines that are available to the public. She said the vaccines are proving to be safe and effective at preventing serious cases of the coronavirus.
Sweetwater County ranks second in the state in active cases with 32, according to the June 30-July 13 figures provided by the state. Laramie County had the most with 172. Sweetwater County also had the second highest rate of positive tests with 6.9% and was third in cases per 100,000 people with 203. Only Carbon and Laramie counties were higher with 223 and 330, respectively.
Kim Lionberger, the director of public health, said Sweetwater County is averaging 30 to 40 active cases a week, which is an improvement. She said just over 29% of the county is vaccinated, including about 63.5% of those 65 and older.
Multiple health officials said recent infections are predominately among younger people. Kim White of Sweetwater Memorial said they only have one person hospitalized as of midday Monday, but they have limited space in the intensive care unit and have been transporting more critical cases, such as those who require intubation, to other facilities. White said they are working hard to be able to “keep them here.”
Stachon said the more infectious Delta variation has been reported in Sweetwater County, but it is unknown how prevalent it is. She said not all tests are able to determine which variant a person has, and some of the rests take weeks to arrive. For example, she said the cases they know of date back to May.
Officials discussed new guidelines issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White said many of the OSHA requirements are practices the hospital was already following, though some they had hoped to relax as cases decreased, such as limits on visitation and testing on everyone. Instead, those mandates will continue.
Stachon said the CDC recommendations for public schools -- masking for the unvaccinated and social distancing -- are similar to what the state required to allow in-person instruction last school year. Due to legislative changes, however, she said practices for the fall semester will be determined by the Wyoming Department of Education and local school districts instead of the Wyoming Public Health Department.
Local testing and vaccination options remain available. Learn more at https://sweetwatercares.com.
Health leaders said people should continue to practice the same basic health guidelines including washing hands and staying home when sick. They stressed the Delta variation is more transmissible and has the potential to spread rapidly with the county’s lower vaccination rates.
Stachon said it is something they’ll be watching very closely.
“Just be aware that we do have sick people farmed out to hospitals out of state and some deaths,” she said.