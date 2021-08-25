Sweetwater School District 1 logo

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is providing free internet assistance during the 2021-22 school year to families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department.

“We are excited to be able to assist these families with internet access for temporary virtual days,” a press release said.

“It’s important to remember this is a short-term solution to provide instruction for students while the family is affected by COVID in some way. This is not intended to be used by students enrolled in the Sweetwater No. 1 Virtual School.”

The district said the virtual school is for students and families choosing to participate in online education similar to other state-wide virtual programs. Students in the district virtual school are responsible for having their own internet service as a requirement for online learning.

To apply, people must complete these three steps:

-- Complete the free and reduced application forms at www.sweetwater1.org/free_and_reduced_forms. Approval will be verified with the Nutrition Services Department.

-- Update student registration information at www.sweetwater1.org/student_registration so the district has all of the necessary contact information to reach families. Confirmation of completion will be verified with the Information Technology (IT) Department.

-- Complete the internet assistance request form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCFj0LLGZIN4zQocwkq8RP6R0TBq35X5EyFN67OyR6x_6Nfw/viewform. This form will help the district obtain the necessary information to determine the best internet option for families.

The district will be in touch with applicants through the contact information provided on the form and verified in PowerSchool.

For more information, contact the IT Department at 307-352-3460.

