...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is providing free internet assistance during the 2021-22 school year to families that qualify for free or reduced meals through the Nutrition Services Department.
“We are excited to be able to assist these families with internet access for temporary virtual days,” a press release said.
“It’s important to remember this is a short-term solution to provide instruction for students while the family is affected by COVID in some way. This is not intended to be used by students enrolled in the Sweetwater No. 1 Virtual School.”
The district said the virtual school is for students and families choosing to participate in online education similar to other state-wide virtual programs. Students in the district virtual school are responsible for having their own internet service as a requirement for online learning.
-- Update student registration information at www.sweetwater1.org/student_registration so the district has all of the necessary contact information to reach families. Confirmation of completion will be verified with the Information Technology (IT) Department.