Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&