Tim McLaurin, Jackson’s local rockstar, dances at town square on March 31, marking his one-year anniversary of dancing everyday since the COVID-19 pandemic started. McLaurin enjoys listening to country music and musician Nikki Sixx while busting some moves to make passersby smile. “This means so much to me,” he said. “It’s so much fun, and after all this [COVID-19] happened, I felt like, why not dance?”