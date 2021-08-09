...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday, August 10th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Monday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Tuesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: Monday: 12 to 14 percent.
Tuesday: 7 to 10 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County is in uncharted territory when it comes to conducting a school year while there is an infectious variant of the coronavirus in the community, according to local health officials. Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer, said they know what happened last year when steps like masking and social distancing were in place, and in-person instruction continued though both semesters with only small pockets of people quarantined. However, she said we will have to wait and see what will happen in the 2021-22 school year with the governor forgoing health orders ad vaccination rates being low.
“I would still be masking if I were at the school,” she said.
In the United States, free vaccines are available to those 12 years old and up. As of Aug. 3, only 30% of Sweetwater County was vaccinated. While the vaccination rate is 64.08% for seniors 65 and older, it is 38.77% for those 18 and up and only 9.83% for those 12-17.
Sweetwater County health officials stressed that coronavirus vaccines are available through weekly clinics, walk-in appointments and at community pharmacies.
Dr. Stachon warned that COVID-19 numbers across the state of Wyoming are going up, and speakers in Monday’s meeting attributed the increase to the spread of the Delta variant and that only 33.87% of Wyoming residents are fully vaccinated.
Staff from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported that about 95% of coronavirus cases are people who have not been vaccinated. According to Dr. Cielette Karn, of the 5% of breakthrough cases, most of those people who were vaccinated do not develop serious symptoms, require hospitalization or die.
Kim White, the MHSC incident commander, said they are seeing more coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s – not just the elderly or immunocompromised.
Dr. Karn added they are seeing more long-term cases, where their sense of taste or smell has yet to return. She found that worrisome, because a loss of smell has been associated with future dementia.
Dr. Stachon said, “The impression in our county is that it’s all gone away, and it hasn’t.”