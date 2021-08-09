coverage
ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County is in uncharted territory when it comes to conducting a school year while there is an infectious variant of the coronavirus in the community, according to local health officials. Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer, said they know what happened last year when steps like masking and social distancing were in place, and in-person instruction continued though both semesters with only small pockets of people quarantined. However, she said we will have to wait and see what will happen in the 2021-22 school year with the governor forgoing health orders ad vaccination rates being low.

“I would still be masking if I were at the school,” she said.

In the United States, free vaccines are available to those 12 years old and up. As of Aug. 3, only 30% of Sweetwater County was vaccinated. While the vaccination rate is 64.08% for seniors 65 and older, it is 38.77% for those 18 and up and only 9.83% for those 12-17.

Sweetwater County health officials stressed that coronavirus vaccines are available through weekly clinics, walk-in appointments and at community pharmacies.

Dr. Stachon warned that COVID-19 numbers across the state of Wyoming are going up, and speakers in Monday’s meeting attributed the increase to the spread of the Delta variant and that only 33.87% of Wyoming residents are fully vaccinated.

Staff from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported that about 95% of coronavirus cases are people who have not been vaccinated. According to Dr. Cielette Karn, of the 5% of breakthrough cases, most of those people who were vaccinated do not develop serious symptoms, require hospitalization or die.

Kim White, the MHSC incident commander, said they are seeing more coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s – not just the elderly or immunocompromised.

Dr. Karn added they are seeing more long-term cases, where their sense of taste or smell has yet to return. She found that worrisome, because a loss of smell has been associated with future dementia.

Dr. Stachon said, “The impression in our county is that it’s all gone away, and it hasn’t.”

