Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Across Washington, the government is adjusting in a variety of ways to new federal guidance easing up on when face masks should be worn.