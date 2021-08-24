...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Letter to the editor: More people in Sweetwater County should get vaccinated
As a staunch Trump supporter, 82nd Airborne infantry veteran, and a physician (radiologist), I am very concerned with the low vaccination rate in our county.
COVID cases are starting to rise dramatically as well as hospitalizations. Our hospital and staff are becoming overwhelmed. This version of the virus is more contagious and having a more devastating affect on the younger population which I am seeing on the chest X-rays and CT scans I read everyday.
We are seeing younger, healthier patients requiring ventilators; they are all unvaccinated. Please help and get vaccinated asap!