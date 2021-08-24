As a staunch Trump supporter, 82nd Airborne infantry veteran, and a physician (radiologist), I am very concerned with the low vaccination rate in our county.

COVID cases are starting to rise dramatically as well as hospitalizations. Our hospital and staff are becoming overwhelmed. This version of the virus is more contagious and having a more devastating affect on the younger population which I am seeing on the chest X-rays and CT scans I read everyday.

We are seeing younger, healthier patients requiring ventilators; they are all unvaccinated. Please help and get vaccinated asap!

Thanks,

Chris Hunnicutt, MD

