SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County public health officials and county leaders met through Zoom on Monday, Dec. 14, for an update on COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.
During the meeting, Sweetwater County's County Health Officer Jean Stachon and several other other local doctors and health care providers gave updates on expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine in Sweetwater County and the county's coronavirus statistics.
COVID-19 IN SWEETWATER COUNTY
While there has been a downward trend of COVID-19 cases across Wyoming, and a slight downward trend in Sweetwater County as well, Dr. Stachon noted that local numbers are still high. According to the ranking as of Monday, Sweetwater County was second highest out of Wyoming’s 23 counties for COVID cases.
As of Monday, over the prior two weeks, Sweetwater County had 615 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19, which means 25% of the county’s total cases this year were confirmed in that time frame, Stachon said.
Stachon said that 16 Sweetwater County residents had died of the coronavirus as of Monday. Fourteen of those deaths have been officially reported. Board of Health Director Kim Lionberger explained that in Sweetwater County there were two deaths in July, one in October, nine in November, and four so far in December, but the Board of Health is still waiting on official death certification on the last two deaths, which is why they haven’t been officially reported yet.
Dr. Melinda Poyer reported that there have been a large number of patients with COVID-19 coming into Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Most are treated as outpatients unless their conditions worsen. Two patients have been transferred to Salt Lake City. As of Dec. 15, Sweetwater Memorial reported that six COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital.
Dr. Colette Karn from MHSC and Dr. Connie Fauntleroy from Castle Rock Medical Center gave updates on testing during the meeting. Sweetwater Memorial and Castle Rock have been administering a combined average of around 1,000 tests a week, and the positivity rate of these tests is still above 20%, which Stachon noted is still concerningly high. Dr. Karn also expressed concerns about limited testing resources and the possibility of needing to use less reliable tests if their supply of primary tests run out.
Trista Cross with Sweetwater County Public Health gave an update on local contact tracing, reporting that Public Health is seeing an average of 60 positive cases of COVID-19 a day. While they are working to contact those who test positive and give information about isolation and quarantining, Cross said they are about three days behind in contacting people. Health officials encouraged people with exposure to research quarantine expectations and not just wait for a call from the county.
VACCINE EXPECTATIONS
The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Sweetwater County next week, Stachon reported.
The approved COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer has already begun to be administered in Wyoming this week. Stachon explained that five Wyoming counties were chosen as the first to receive vaccine shipments based on the availability of ultra-cold freezers required for storing the Pfizer vaccine. The original plan was to distribute the first shipments of the vaccine throughout the state, but due to the fragility of the vaccine and the difficulty of transporting it, the decision was made to use the first shipments only within those five counties.
Sweetwater County could receive the first vaccine shipments next week, Stachon said.
There is a possibility that Sweetwater County could receive the Moderna vaccine before or instead of the Pfizer vaccine. While the Moderna vaccine hasn’t officially been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration yet, meetings on whether to approve it will happen this week, Lionberger said.
If the Moderna vaccine is approved, Sweetwater County is expected to receive a shipment of 1,100 doses next week, with a shipment of another 500 doses the following week, for a total of 1,600 doses by the end of December, Lionberger explained.
According to Lionberger, Sweetwater County is not expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine in December.
If Sweetwater County does receive the Pfizer vaccine in the future, there is an ultra-cold freezer at Sweetwater Memorial that can be used to store it. Karn explained that this freezer is usually used to store tissues for surgery, but it is possible to move the tissues to a different freezer and use the colder one to store the vaccine. Another ultra-cold freezer has been ordered and is supposed to come in January, Karn said.
Stachon noted that if Sweetwater County receives the Pfizer vaccine, it will likely come in a packet of 975 doses.
Lionberger explained that the first doses of the vaccine will go to health care workers, and that the vaccine is not mandatory.
Lionberger also noted that information regarding the vaccine distribution is subject to change, and the numbers and details are “not set in stone.” Stachon said that Public Health will continue to share information as the situation develops.