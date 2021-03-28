Bookseller Jaromir Vytopil, left, appoints the youngest schoolchildren to the order of readers at a library in Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020. Some 25,000 have been killed by COVID-19 in the hard-hit Czech Republic. Jaromir Vytopil was one of them. His everyday presence in the small Czech town of Pelhrimov was something everybody took for granted for seven decades as he had served the generations of readers. The longest serving Czech bookseller, passed away on Nov 9. 2020, at age of 83.