Weather Alert

...Snow to Develop this Evening and Persist through Wednesday Morning... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of light snow developing. Total snowfall of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Tonight through Wednesday. Most of the accumulating snow will have ended by late Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Area roads, including I-80 across Sweetwater County, will become slick or snow covered early Wednesday morning.