...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Estrella Bandin, left, and Carmen Loredo, center, both phlebotomists, along with Registered Nurse Timi Pivic are just a few of the health care professionals at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County who are working to get people through the MHSC drive-thru swab line as quickly as possible.
ROCK SPRINGS — With the recent increase in the number of people using the Drive-thru Specimen Collection Station, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has expanded the hours. The drive-thru swab station is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday under the awning at the hospital’s main entrance at 1200 College Drive in Rock Springs.
These swabs are a shallow nasal swab, unlike the previous collections in which patients were asked to spit into a container or the long nasopharyngeal that were once offered, said Deb Sutton MHSC public information officer.
Appointments can be made at curative.com. People may need to update their web browsers to Firefox or Chrome. Do not have food, drinks, candy, gum, mouthwash, tobacco, etc. up to 20 minutes before the collection, according to a press release. Once the appointment is set, drive to the swabbing station. Hospital staff will have a kit and will oversee sample collection.
For a COVID-19 vaccine, there are a variety of options:
-- Drive-thru: Sweetwater Memorial’s free COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru is available every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital’s main entrance. Call 307-352-8561 for more information or to schedule a “shot party.”
-- Walk-in: A daily walk-in vaccine clinic is offer by Sweetwater County Public Health from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. Afternoon appointments can be scheduled. Call 307-922-5390.
-- Other sources: sweetwatermemorial.com’s Coronavirus Update page has a list of other area agencies and businesses providing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNTech, which received full FDA approval earlier this week, has been approved for anyone 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for anyone 18 and older.
“We encourage everyone who is old enough to please get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Sutton said. “Our emergency room has seen a marked increase in coronavirus cases. The majority of those cases have not been vaccinated.
“We thank everyone for their patience during this recent surge in cases. This comes during a nationwide nursing shortage and limited access to bed availability in regional centers for higher levels of care,” she said. “In the meantime, masks and social distancing can help. Anything we as a community can do to reduce the number of people who contract severe respiratory illnesses will help.”