GREEN RIVER — The Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center reported that there are confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 within the facility and gave details on the safety measures in place.
According to CEO Gary Kelso, Mission at Castle Rock cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have confirmed or suspected COVID-19. However, family members and representatives have all been notified of their loved one’s condition.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to our residents and their family members impacted by this current situation," Kelso said in a press release. "I also want to thank our tremendous staff for their heroic efforts and working round-the-clock to protect our residents and provide the best care possible. The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center."
Several safety measures are in place within the facility, according to the press release. Steps that are being taken include keeping residents in their rooms and keeping confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in a specific wing; using appropriate personal protective equipment; monitoring and testing both staff and residents; restricting visitors and group activities; and rigorous cleaning. Additionally, staff members who present symptoms are required to stay home.
"Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center is staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances," Kelso said.
Mission at Castle Rock is seeking help from public health officials with with staffing, testing, and PPE. The facility is also calling on members of the public for help, according to the press release.
"Independent research has found that outbreaks in nursing homes are due to high spread in the surrounding community," Kelso noted. "We need everyone to think of our residents as their grandparents in our nursing homes and assisted living communities—by wearing a mask and practice social distancing, you can help protect our seniors and their caregivers."