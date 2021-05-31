JoJo Hamner, a cast member of the "Sexxy After Dark: Where Dinner Meets Play" show, gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccine clinic on May 21 at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas. It's one of several methods health officials are employing here and across the country to bring vaccines directly to people to counter waning demand. In tiny towns, ballparks, strip clubs, and marijuana dispensaries, officials are setting up shop and offering incentives to entice people who so far have not gotten shots.