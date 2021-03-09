CHEYENNE — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 691 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,551 lab-confirmed cases and 8,421 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
The details of the nine recently-confirmed deaths are as follows:
An older adult Campbell County woman died in late January. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Converse County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Johnson County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Lincoln County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older adult Park County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
In the descriptions, “adult” includes those ages 19-64. “Older adult” includes those 65 and over.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.