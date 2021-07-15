The deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths in June and July, which included four Laramie County residents, brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID to 760.
All of the residents who died were hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths included three Laramie County men and one woman, who died in July.
Other fatalities included a Campbell County man, a Johnson County woman, a Niobrara County woman, a Platte County man and a Sweetwater County man. All died in June.