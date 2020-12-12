Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.