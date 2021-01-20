TORRINGTON (WNE) — Eastern Wyoming College athletic director Tom Andersen has announced that due to COVID restrictions and precautions, spectators will not be allowed at home competitions for the beginning of the spring season.
College officials will closely monitor and reevaluate conditions until Feb. 1 at which time restrictions may ease. This restriction will impact volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball home games.
“Our schedules will be very tentative on a week to week basis so fans should closely monitor our website and social media pages for any changes or updates,” said coach Tom Andersen. “We are doing what we can to have as much of a season as possible.”
Andersen also shared that all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) guidelines, as well as local and state health orders, will be followed and monitored as college officials work to determine any changes with the safety of student-athletes, staff, attendees and the community in mind.
All games will be streamed by the College with information for live events on the College’s website and social media platforms.