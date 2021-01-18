Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.