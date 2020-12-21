The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell to less than 2,000 on Monday with 740 new reports of recoveries received by the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 410 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, along with 46 new probable cases.
The increase was offset by the 740 new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,947 active cases, a decline of 284 from Sunday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 266; Sweetwater County had 241; Campbell County had 219; Natrona County had 217; Park had 137; Uinta had 110; Fremont had 93; Teton had 81; Big Horn had 72; Washakie had 70; Albany and Sheridan had 69; Lincoln had 53; Goshen had 43; Carbon had 39; Johnson had 37; Converse had 35; Sublette had 26; Hot Springs had 20; Weston had 19; Platte had 18; Crook had 11, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 21 counties. Campbell County had the highest number of new cases at 70, followed by Laramie County at 51.
The increase in cases brought to 36,392 the number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases seen since mid-March stood at 5,726 with the 46 new reports. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The increase in recoveries means that since the pandemic began, 39,820 of the people diagnosed with either confirmed or probable cases have recovered.