ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said he and his officers have had multiple friendly conversations about the health orders that are in place and other safety restrictions related to the coronavirus. On Saturday, he said a similarly cordial exchange started at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center when multiple people showed up without masks, which have been required in all city facilities since May. However, the tone and volume of one of the protestors grew more extreme, and one man was arrested for alleged verbal disturbance of the peace, but not for not wearing a mask.
Saturday’s confrontation included Pacheco, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, Harold Bjork, a handful of other protestors, rec center staff, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department, and Sweetwater County sheriff’s deputies.
Kaumo provided a detailed description of the exchange, which was also verified by Pacheco. Around 9:50 a.m., a few people began to assemble around the front door and enter the facility, according to Kaumo, who added he thought there were six protesters. Pacheco said things started out as a discussion and the sides were making progress before one person lost his cool.
The mayor said he entered the center at 10:10 a.m., while wearing a face covering, and sat down to observe the discussion that was already taking place with the RSFRC staff, three police officers and Chief Pacheco.
“Harold Bjork was the obvious spokesperson of the group and had already begun antagonizing the officers and staff and raising his voice with some vulgarities,” Kaumo said.
Bjork asked staff who had created the face covering requirement in city buildings and was told that “the mayor had required it based on numerous exposures in city buildings.” When Bjork demanded that someone call the mayor, Kaumo identified himself and said he was there to provide any information he could in regards to the face covering requirement.
“I explained that the face covering requirement in city buildings had been in place long before any of the mandates issued by (Sweetwater) County/state health, and it was my decision to implement this measure in order to protect the health of our staff and our patrons,” Kaumo said.
The mayor explained that one exposure could force him to close an entire department to meet the quarantine requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county/state health, which he said would remove these services from the general public – a move that had been required on two separate occasions within Rock Springs.
“Mr. Bjork would have nothing to do with this and kept yelling over my comments and asking me to, ‘State the Constitution!’” Kaumo said.
The mayor said as he continued to explain why face coverings are needed, Bjork allegedly shouted obscenities in front of the staff and some children who were in the lobby as he started walking away.
Pacheco noted the rec center was hosting a hockey tournament, so many young people were present during the exchange.
The Rock Springs statute on riot and breach of the peace states, “it shall be unlawful for any person to disturb, tend to disturb, or aid in the disturbing the peace of others by violent, tumultuous, offensive or obstreperous conduct, and no person shall knowingly permit such conduct upon any premises owned or possessed by him or under his control.”
Pacheco said at that point, with what he had observed, he had probable cause to arrest Bjork. He said his officers did exactly what they were trained to do and made an arrest to diffuse the situation, which it did.
Bjork was arrested for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense. His bond was set at $160 cash or surety, and he was released later Saturday.
Kaumo said, “I in no way directed the police officers to arrest him. They know their job and did exactly what they are expected to do in these situations.”
Once the officers detained Bjork, he started screaming “police brutality!”
Kaumo said police brutality did not occur and all witnesses can attest to that fact.
“The arrest was without incident or the use of force in any way whatsoever,” he said.
Pacheco, who said he assisted with the handcuffing, also denied that any unnecessary force was applied. He added that Bjork has called him multiple times since the arrest to apologize, and he allegedly admitted that he decried “police abuse” for the cameras.
Kaumo said after Bjork was removed, the conversation with the group was very positive and allowed each individual to express their concerns and others to answer questions posed to them.
“I commend these citizens for bringing their concerns forward in a responsible way (other than in a way shown by Mr. Bjork who clearly came to antagonize in hopes of being arrested so that he could climb on his soapbox and proclaim that the government was to blame),” he said.
The mayor said a workshop will be scheduled to further this discussion and inform elected officials of concerns about face coverings so that educated decisions could be made moving forward. The virtual meeting has been tentatively set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
The mayor said decisions made on the national and state level filter down to each community where elected officials and staff have to make sense of how to deal with it.
“No one, including myself, wants to see more government regulations in our lives, and I direct staff to deal with these situations in a common-sense way and to leave the politics out of it. In his particular case, based on the science provided to us, masks seem to make a difference in minimizing the spread of the virus and keeping people safe which is everyone’s goal,” Kaumo said. “If an individual cannot wear a mask, it will be our job to find ways to accommodate where we can. Face shields can be used if a mask creates undue hardship on those with health-related issues. The goal is to keep everyone safe, keep businesses open and minimize the demand on our health care system and employees so we can return to a normal life.”
At an informational meeting on the state of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County on Monday, Kaumo said there are some people who want nothing to do with a conversation, but all in all, the vast majority of people in the community understand. Kaumo said it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect one another.
Pacheco said collaboration is the key word, such as the sheriff’s deputies who showed up to back up the RSPD officers on Saturday or his work with Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie to communicate their expectations regarding the mask mandate to the public.
Pacheco said his job is simple as a peace officer – keep the peace.
The police chief stressed that Saturday’s confrontation is not representative of the community. He gave another example of a call the RSPD received regarding a car dealership. He said after officers arrived, workers admitted they weren’t wearing masks and promised to do better. The police chief stressed that he makes himself available so people can ask questions, such as those related to the mask mandate.
Pacheco said “hats off” to Mayor Kaumo for showing up and engaging with the residents. He said this says a lot about the city’s commitment to protect its workers, maintain services and keep businesses open.
“The virus doesn’t stop at the door,” Pacheco said.
He added he can’t afford to have officers out due to the coronavirus, and the fact that two officers are out right now is concerning. Officers are receiving hazard pay through the end of the year due to the increased risk they face. While a vaccine is expected soon, he said it is important to finish strong.
“We don’t want to trip over the finish line,” he said.