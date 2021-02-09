Members of Lebanese NGO Baytna Baytak Firas Minnawi, right, and Mario Suleiman, left, unpack oxygen machine to be donated to an elderly COVID-19 patient in Beit Shebab, a mountain village 15 miles north of Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The group of Lebanese activists are matching empty apartments and hotel rooms with nurses and doctors who are serving countless hours in the country's hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and who need a place to rest without endangering their families or elderly parents.