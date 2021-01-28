Dr. Judea Pearl, father of American journalist Daniel Pearl who was killed by terrorists in 2002, speaks in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 15, 2007. Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 28, ordered the release of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh who was convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Pearl in 2002. The court also dismissed an appeal of Sheikh's acquittal by Pearl's family.