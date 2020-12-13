Pastor Luke Jesse of the First Marshallese Throne in Jouj church wears a mask as he baptizes Danny Baro on Sunday, Nov. 22, in Noel, Missouri. After the coronavirus swept through the town of about 1,800 people, the First Marshallese Throne in Jouj and four other churches that worship at the building of the Community Baptist Church experienced a faith revival with an estimated 50 baptisms in three months.