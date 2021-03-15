House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, gavels in the Feb. 10 session to an empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber after a Zoom Legislative session at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia. A year after COVID-19 triggered government shutdowns and crowd limitations, more public bodies than ever are livestreaming their meetings for anyone to watch from a computer, television or smartphone. But in some cases, it's become harder for people to actually talk with their elected officials.