SWEETWATER COUNTY — "It's very frustrating for us," Dr. Jean Stachon admitted, referring to limitations on COVID-19 vaccine distribution because of limited supply. Moments later, however, she reiterated: "I’m very proud with how things have gone in our community."
During the bimonthly COVID-19 meeting on Monday afternoon, local health officials and community leaders received an update on Sweetwater County's cases and vaccination efforts. Dr. Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer, explained that local case numbers are improving and that vaccination efforts continue, but the amount of vaccines that could be distributed is not matched by the amount of vaccines our county is receiving.
"Our numbers are starting to level out," Dr. Stachon said, explaining that Sweetwater County's positivity rate has decreased again, now reaching 7.6% based on testing results from Jan. 7 to 20. Dr. Stachon has explained in the past that being below 5% is ideal.
While giving an update on Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County during the meeting, COVID-19 Incident Commander Kim White said that the hospital had no COVID-19 patients between Friday and Sunday, "which was huge." She noted that she wanted to share this information "quietly" for fear of jinxing anything. As of Monday afternoon, the hospital had one COVID-19 patient.
In additional to improving case numbers, local vaccination efforts have been going well. Dr. Stachon explained that almost as many people have been immunized as have had COVID-19 in Sweetwater County, with 3,400 confirmed cases of the virus and close to 3,200 vaccinations. These numbers put Sweetwater County around 15% immunization, and possibly higher because of unconfirmed cases, according to Stachon.
Second doses of the vaccine, which are required for full immunization, are also going out. Dr. Stachon said that about 50% of second doses have been given so far -- a rate well above Wyoming's general rate of 22% for second doses.
As far as giving out the vaccines that are received, Sweetwater County is near the top of the list for Wyoming counties, Dr. Stachon noted, with only Natrona and Laramie counties having distributed more.
However, "from here on out it may be slow going" according to Stachon because of limitations on how many doses of the vaccine are given to Sweetwater County at a time.
Public Health currently has the ability to do more vaccinations than it has the supply for, according to Lionberger. She estimated that with the style of clinics they've been doing, Public Health could give out 96 doses of the vaccine an hour, and could do eight-hour clinics, giving out 768 vaccines in a day. If needed, clinics could be conducted over several days and could also possibly expand to other sites.
Connie Fauntleroy of Castle Rock Medical Center explained that they estimate being able to do 2,200 vaccinations a month. Kim White noted that the hospital has also had successful vaccination clinics where they gave out 726 doses of the vaccine in a day and could have done more.
Between Public Health, Castle Rock, and the hospital, Sweetwater County would have the ability to give out approximately 2,500 vaccine doses a week, but that exceeds the amount of vaccine doses the county receives in a month, Dr. Stachon explained.
Vaccination group 1b is also expected to expand soon with updated state guidelines, Lionberger explained. This update will likely include people aged 65-69, people with health conditions, and expanded employment services, she said. Despite the increased numbers of those eligible to receive the vaccine, Lionberger doesn't expect an increased supply of vaccine doses.
"“We will be in 1b for a while until we get enough vaccine to meet the demands that we’re seeing," Lionberger explained.
Dr. Stachon expressed her frustration over vaccine limitations because of supply, but also her gratitude at the efficiency possible in our county, and her hope that we will receive more doses of the vaccine in the future and be able to have big clinics to distribute it.
In the meantime, Dr. Stachon reminded everyone to keep taking precautions.
“Even though our numbers are down, things can change,” Stachon noted. But she ended the meeting with the encouragement: "I think Sweetwater County is doing what it takes right now."