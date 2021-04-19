Weather Alert

...Heavy snow showers moving through until 6 PM MDT... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow Showers, some heavy snow showers at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to one half mile at times. Roads could be slick at times during bursts of heavier snow.