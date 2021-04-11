A man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo on March 24, 2020. Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games. Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.” The Japanese news agency on Sunday, April 11, said organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes Village.