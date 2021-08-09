...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday, August 10th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Monday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Tuesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: Monday: 12 to 14 percent.
Tuesday: 7 to 10 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 8, in Denver.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at "Dinger," the club's purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado's 13-8 victory Sunday.
The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.
The Rockies did not identify the fan.
The man's shouts were picked up by both teams' broadcasts although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado's because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.
Nobody on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the shouts.
After the game, Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.
"Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted," he said in a text message to The Associated Press. "We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them."
The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.
"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game," the team said. "Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.
"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."
Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.
Team officials weren't able to debrief ushers in the area where the fan shouted until after the concert ended about an hour later.
Brinson got two hits and scored twice, and drew a walk in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old Brinson is in his fifth season in the major leagues.
After the game, the Marlins flew to San Diego, where they start a series Monday night.
The Rockies don't plan to make any changes to the mascot's name.