GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 had 14 students and staff members test positive for COVID-19, and 92 students and staff members quarantined as of the district's update on Friday, Dec. 18.
"These numbers are lower than a few weeks ago," Superintendent Craig Barringer said. "Our protocols and support from our families has made a big difference and it has allowed us to keep moving forward this school year."
The breakdown of cases by school is as follows:
Green River High School: One student positive, four staff members positive, 36 students quarantined.
Expedition Academy: One staff member positive.
Harrison Elementary: Two students positive, one staff member positive, eight students quarantined, two staff members quarantined.
Lincoln Middle School: Three students positive, one staff member positive, 26 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Monroe Elementary: One student positive, eight students quarantined.
Truman Elementary: Five students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Washington Elementary: Four students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.