...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY...
At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. As of 814 PM, Southwest Wyoming
Regional Airport reported 0.94 inches of rainfall in about an hour.
Areas between Highway 430 and Interstate 80, east and southeast of
Rock Springs could experience some flooding.
Salt Wells Creek could have rapid rises and could cause some
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of western Wyoming covering areas from Yellowstone
National Park, the Absaroka Mountains and Cody Foothills southward
to the Wind River Mountains and Salt and Wyoming Ranges. This
includes the cities Cody, Dubois, Jackson, Alpine, Afton and
Pinedale.
* Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may
result in flash flooding, including debris flows in steep terrain.
* Backcountry roads, particularly those vulnerable to flash
flooding, may become impassable or cut off.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Yes. In places where the virus is surging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks in public indoor places.
The CDC recently announced the updated guidance, citing new evidence that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to infect others.
COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, including the now predominant delta variant. But it's still possible to get infected.
Masking could prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.
In short, the vaccine protects you. A mask protects others in case you are carrying the virus without knowing it.
You can find out your county's level of coronavirus transmission at the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas where transmission is substantial or high. Those areas are marked in orange and red on the site.
The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
