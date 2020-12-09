Vadim Kostenko opens the car door for Dr. Veronica Arzhadeyeva in Irkutsk, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 23, as she leave the car to visit a patient. As the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak hit Russia this fall, one of the most common complaints from people with virus symptoms who are self-isolating at home and are supposed to call a visiting doctor service has been waiting days for anyone to arrive. A group of volunteers came to the rescue, offering a simple service of driving medical workers to their house visits. Vadim Kostenko, a 37-year-old entrepreneur came up with the initiative.