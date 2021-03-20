Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis, No. 22, Kevin Obanor, second from left, Carlos Jürgens, center, and Max Abmas, No. 3, during the first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament on Friday, March 19, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Oral Roberts won in overtime.