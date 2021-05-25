Six more Wyoming residents, including three Albany County residents, have died as a result of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Tuesday.
The deaths brought to 719 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID.
The department said one Albany County man died within the last week, while two others men died earlier this month. All three had health conditions recognized as putting them at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus.
Other victims included an older Big Horn County woman, an older Natrona County man and an older Natrona County woman.
The announcement came as the department’s figures showed the number of active cases in the state totaled 462 on Tuesday, an increase of two from Monday.