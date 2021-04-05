BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference says the game scheduled Saturday between South Dakota and South Dakota State has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Conference officials said the move was necessary because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing among South Dakota's players, coaches, managers and staff.
The game that was set to be played in Brookings cannot be rescheduled because the teams do not share any future open weekends.
Several conference games have either been scratched or rescheduled because of the virus.