ROCK SPRINGS – Plans are in motion to begin spring classes at Western Wyoming Community College. All full-semester courses start virtually on Jan. 25 and in-person on-campus instruction is set to begin on Feb. 15. During the Western trustee meeting on Thursday, staff outlined the changes made to better protect students and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
The college partnered with Sweetwater County Nursing and Sweetwater County Hospice nurses to begin regular surveillance testing in the residence halls in November. This will continue in the spring semester.
Mustang athletes will be tested at least once a week. Since a clear test result is required before a game, which is a standard also being applied to visiting teams, multiple nasal tests may required in a single week. Those in the dormitories will be tested every other week, beginning Jan. 24, 2021 when students can move back into the dorms, and continuing every other Wednesday through the end of the semester.
The college reported that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all residents were required to move out of housing back in March 2020 and were given a prorated refund of their housing expenses. A few exceptions were made for international students and other students without homes who were still allowed to remain in the residence halls.
During the fall 2020 semester, students were allowed to live in the residence halls, but no one shared a bedroom with a roommate. In addition, eight rooms in the Rocky Mountain Hall were not assigned residents so they could serve as emergency quarantine/isolation rooms. Due to these measures, the maximum occupancy in the residence halls was reduced to 58%. All but 15 available spaces were assigned a resident. Each of the quarantine/isolation rooms were used more than once.
When students were in quarantine or isolation during the fall semester, resident assistants and housing staff made sure they received meals three times a day and that the food met personal and dietary preferences. Students could have their laundry done when needed. Daily checks were made in a virtual format to assure the students’ personal well-being and academic success.
NEW CHAIRS AND SALARY QUESTIONS
The board vote to promote multiple staff members into chair positions Thursday. In the past, the preview packet for the board meeting included contract salaries, but this information was not listed. During public comments, multiple people questioned why it was not made available at that time.
Board President Regina Clark said the board has been working with new legal counsel, which advised against including the salary number. The information remains available to the public by sending a request to the Western registrar, Stu Moore, who is Western’s contact for external information requests. He can be reached at smoore@westernwyoming.edu.
Western President Kim Dale pushed back against arguments about a lack of transparency noting the information is included in the budget every year.
Trustee George Eckman said he had voiced concerns salary change and would continue to question the practice. He said he was worried about the board having access to the details so trustees could cast informed votes.
During the media questions part of the meeting, Rocket Miner Editor Caleb Smith outlined how Western staff worked with him to provide the salary totals. After reporting the excluded salaries, he asked the board to reconsider its decision and go back to providing the salary in the meeting packet where the public can more easily access them.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously passed and praised the new chairs.
Carlton DeWick is the new chairman of the School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technology. He received an 11-month contract with a salary of $70,960.
Beth Gard is the new chairwoman of the School of Business and Computer Technology. She received an 11-month contract with a salary of $70,960.
Sarah Pauley is the new chairwoman of the School of Math and Science. She received an 11-month contract with a contract of $77,500.
“Congratulations to all of you moving into chairs,” Clark said.