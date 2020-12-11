From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
City of Powell green lights operation of slaughterhouse
POWELL (WNE) – The Powell City Council has cleared the way for a new slaughterhouse to begin operating on the city’s south side.
On Monday, the council amended two ordinances to generally permit the slaughter of animals within city limits — under a number of restrictions — and then specifically allowed a Cody businessman to open a meat processing facility on East North Street.
The decisions followed months of contentious public hearings and council debates.
The two councilors who represent Ward 3, which includes the slaughterhouse and the surrounding area, voted against allowing Proud Cut Foods to operate.
However, the rest of the council supported the request in a 4-2 vote.
Speaking after the meeting, Dave Peterson of Proud Cut Foods thanked the council for approving his request and “seeing the vision.” “This is exciting,” he said, “and we cannot wait to get started bringing Wyoming beef to the local market.”
While the changes open the door to slaughterhouses within the City of Powell, all such facilities face a long list of restrictions.
Under the now-adopted ordinances, meat processing facilities are only permitted in the industrial zone that covers roughly the area along the train tracks, south of Coulter Avenue. Since that zone abuts residential neighborhoods, many residents raised objections at previous meetings over the change in ordinance.
They expressed concerns about noise, odors and sanitation.
The newly modified ordinance requires the slaughterhouse owners to sign an agreement outlining a number of specific requirements, including the mitigation of noise and odors. The facility must also be state or federally inspected.
Lawmakers balk at trapping reform
JACKSON (WNE) — Efforts to modernize the state of Wyoming’s trapping regulations to cut down on conflicts with recreating people and pets have again hit a stumbling block.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee met this week to craft a bill that would enable reforms supported by trappers themselves and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which requested the legislation.
Specifically, the state agency sought some jurisdiction over trapping of coyote, red fox and other species classified as “predators” under Wyoming law so that wildlife managers would have the option of closing certain high-use areas where conflicts with traps are likely.
Instead of discussing how to legislate such reforms, the state senators and representatives who met virtually Tuesday spun off into a conversation about putting the onus on dog owners. Several committee members talked of the need for regulations requiring that dogs be leashed to keep them out of traps and diminish their impacts on wildlife.
“I don’t want to be a Grinch, but we should be designating areas that are open and free for the dogs, but probably the majority of them ought to be just like trails on the Forest Service — they’re considered closed to them unless marked open,” Sen. Ogden Driskol said.
Driskol, who chairs the joint committee, asked if any member wanted to bring forth a bill of any kind in response to Game and Fish’s request.
The 17 sitting and elected-but-not-yet-seated legislators in attendance met him with silence.
The joint committee’s inaction does not mean the recommended changes sought by wildlife managers are totally dead. When the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee reconvenes for the next legislative session, its makeup will be substantially reconstituted, and a prospective bill could again be considered.
Zoom lunches bridge gap for teens who miss their friends
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — With COVID-19 quarantine orders affecting families, students, communities and schools across the country, Newcastle Middle School counselor Nikki Bloom has been seeing firsthand the effects on mental health that the isolation can have on young people.
Bloom came up with a solution, although admittedly not nearly as good as being at school with your friends and teachers every day. She started a virtual lunch for quarantined students with a group of friends at school.
“I guess I came up with the idea brainstorming with students on how they can feel connected to the school even if they are at home,” Bloom said. “Along with their education, school provides socialization for kids, and at the middle school level, it becomes super-important for kids to feel connected with their friends.”
Principal Tyler Bartlett said the goal is to help lessen the stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation felt by students who can’t attend school.
“Not all of the middle school students have phones to access their friends outside of school, and that is where we came up with the idea of lunch,” Bloom later told the News Letter Journal. “It’s the same conversation they would have at their lunch table with friends.”
And it’s not only Bloom and Bartlett who think the lunches have had a positive impact on the students’ lives.
“I enjoy the lunch, to be able to interact with people and just have fun with other kids,” said student Keith Simmons.