From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Initial shooting review expected to be complete in 30 days
GILLETTE (WNE) — Crook County Attorney Joseph Baron said his office’s initial review of a Gillette officer-involved shooting is expected to be completed in the next 30 days.
Baron was named this week as special deputy county attorney in charge of reviewing the Nov. 13 shooting that involved an officer of the Gillette Police Department and Cody William Amman, 31, who was shot and killed in the incident.
Following the shooting, the unnamed officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Gillette Police Department and Baron all declined to name the officer involved in the shooting.
“Not at this time, and I may never do so,” Baron said in an email about identifying the officer.
Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said Thursday the officer is expected to return to a restricted duty assignment next week.
At the same County Commission meeting where Baron was appointed, Deputy Campbell County Attorney Jenny Staeben said that the County Attorney’s Office couldn’t do the review because it has “conflicted out of it.”
“Either we’ve been involved in the prosecution of the deceased or the defense of the deceased,” she said.
From information about the incident that has been released so far, Amman, 31, reportedly shot at a Gillette police officer who then returned fire.
Amman was hit twice in the upper body with one of the shots to his left lung being fatal, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem has said.
Governor signs order to prevent Unemployment Insurance tax hikes to pandemic-impacted businesses
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Monday that will prevent large increases in Unemployment Insurance taxes for businesses that were directly impacted by the statewide health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Department of Workforce Services is removing UI benefit charges from the UI policies for all contributory businesses in industries specifically named in the health orders, according to a news release from the governor's office. This will ensure those businesses do not experience significant UI tax rate increases as a result of employees’ UI claims due to the pandemic.
“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Gordon said in the release. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times.”
The executive order is effective retroactively from March 19, when the first statewide health order was issued, through Dec. 31. Gordon and DWS will continue to monitor Wyoming's unemployment condition and may extend the order beyond Dec. 31, if conditions warrant an extension.
All applicable UI benefit charges for the businesses in industries specified by the health orders will be non-charged automatically. UI Tax Rate notices will be mailed to all businesses by Dec. 31.
Businesses wishing to appeal their annual rates may do so by emailing kris.funk@wyo.gov or mailing an appeal to DWS, Attn. Kris Funk, 100 W. Midwest Ave., Casper, WY 82601. Appeals may also be faxed to 307-235-3278. The appeal should include documentation, such as orders from the health department requiring the business to close due to COVID-19.
Snowmobiler dies on "Suicide Mountain"
JACKSON (WNE) – An Elko, Nevada, resident who died snowmobiling in a Salt River Range avalanche Friday suffocated after being buried inverted under the snow for an estimated 15 minutes.
Brandon Jones, 41, was snowmobiling away from his group late on Dec. 18 on a slope of what locals call “Suicide Mountain” when he triggered a medium-sized avalanche with a two-foot crown. He was able to deploy an airbag, which kept him near the snow surface with a leg sticking out.
“It’s horrible,” Lincoln County Coroner Dain Schwab said. “The balloon worked – it kept him up above. If someone would have seen it, he probably would have survived it, because they would have dug him out.”
When his snowmobiling partners did find and uncover him, he lacked a pulse, was blue in the face, wasn’t breathing and had foam at the mouth. The man who found Jones suspected he had broken his neck, and Schwab has ordered a CT scan to see if this contributed to the death. CPR was not administered, according to the coroner, who visited the scene the night of the accident.
Jones and his party were snowmobiling in the Sheep Pass area, roughly a dozen miles southeast of Afton at the far southern end of the Salt River Range.
The fatality marks the first lethal avalanche of the winter in Northwest Wyoming.
Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Director Bob Comey visited the site on Sunday to investigate the slide path.
“We dug a snow pit near the site yesterday, and we feel confident that this was all the new snow that has fallen since Dec. 11,” Comey said. “The avalanche conditions are still dangerous up there. People should be careful.”
Shooting in Lovell leaves one in hospital, one in custody
POWELL (WNE) — A man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lovell early Sunday morning, police said.
The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified — was taken into custody hours later off the Greybull highway, east of Cody.
According to Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Nevada Avenue.
“Multiple shots were fired,” Laffin said, “with several of them striking the victim at close range.”
While not releasing any details about the circumstances surrounding the attack, Laffin said “the suspect and victim were known to each other” and that there was “no threat to
the citizens of Lovell or the surrounding communities.”
Lovell police arrived at the scene within minutes, he said, but the suspect had already fled. While multiple law enforcement agencies began looking for the suspect, an ambulance and medical personnel from North Big Horn Hospital arrived “and provided life saving medical care,” Laffin said.
After initially being treated at the Lovell hospital, the unidentified man was flown to a facility in Billings for additional treatment.
Laffin said it was his understanding that the man was “in critical but stable condition” on Sunday.
As for the assailant, Laffin said the man was “located and captured in Park County ... through exceptional communication and coordination” between his department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Cody Police Department, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said his office, Cody police and the highway patrol arrested the suspect off of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in a joint operation, which took place around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Laffin said the suspect will face “multiple felony charges.”